Saudia Airlines plane diverted from Jakarta airport after bomb threat

JAKARTA: A plane carrying hundreds of haj pilgrims back from Saudi Arabia was diverted in Indonesia on Tuesday (Jun 17) after an email bomb threat was sent to authorities, Indonesia's aviation body said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said it received a report from Indonesia's airport operator "regarding a bomb threat sent by an unidentified person via electronic mail".

The email at 7.30am (8.30am, Singapore time) contained a threat to "blow up" Saudia Airlines flight SV 5276, which was flying from the Saudi city of Jeddah to the Indonesian capital Jakarta, it said in a statement.

After 10am, the pilot diverted the plane from its destination of Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport to Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, a city on Sumatra island in western Indonesia.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The flight was carrying 442 haj pilgrims, including 207 men and 235 women, it added.

"Upon identifying security and safety threats, the pilot decided to divert the landing to the nearest airport," said InJourney Airports, Indonesia's airport operator.

A transport ministry official told AFP the plane was still in Medan, and Flightradar24 showed the plane there.

The airport evacuated the pilgrims, and a bomb disposal unit swept the plane for explosive devices, the aviation body said in its statement.

