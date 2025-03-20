Don’t expect regional scamming slowdown even after Thai-China crackdown: Analysts

BANGKOK: The joint crackdown by Thailand and China on transnational scamming operations in Myanmar’s borderlands is unlikely to stem the “booming” criminality expanding across the region, analysts say.

The criminal groups, reportedly mostly Chinese-run, operate throughout Myanmar, as well as in Cambodia and Laos.

They are believed to generate tens of billions of dollars each year, using an army of often-enslaved individuals from around the world.

Individuals typically promised well-paying IT jobs are being coerced into pulling off an array of online trickery, from real estate schemes to WhatsApp and Facebook deceit and dating deceptions that evolve into fake investment plots.

They are being held in elaborate compounds operating both in lawless swathes of cleared former jungle and in the heart of regional cities.

Experts told CNA that under pressure from China, Thailand ramped up its efforts in recent weeks, switching off electricity and telecom access to scamming compounds in Myawaddy, across the border in Myanmar.

The power cuts in early February coincided with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s visit to China from Feb 5 to 8, where she was reported to have discussed the scam issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Thailand also deployed military personnel at border crossings used by criminal groups and issued arrest warrants for key leaders of the militias that control various parts of war-torn Myanmar that also accommodate the compounds.

Following those moves, thousands of compound workers were released from captive scam operations in the Myawaddy area, close to the Thai city of Mae Sot.

The first planes repatriating freed Chinese citizens departed later that month. Several thousand people of other nationalities await repatriation in camps on the Myanmar side of the border.