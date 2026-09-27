Scams, illegal businesses pose new setback for Johor’s Forest City revival

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Johor: Behind the unmarked door of a shoplot along a quiet commercial stretch of Forest City, four customers sat tapping away, playing slot-style games on tablets.

A stern-looking man stood guard at the entrance, his eyes darting around.

The customers could place bets starting from around RM20 (US$4.89). Instead of handing over cash, they paid for gambling credits using Malaysia’s Touch ’n Go e-wallet. They were then issued tablets from behind the counter with pre-installed slot games.

“Most of our customers are foreigners. Many play for hours and usually top up their credits a few times,” said the woman manning the counter. Many of them are workers living in Forest City, she said.

The apparent gambling operation that CNA observed on a recent visit is among several questionable or controversial activities that have emerged at the sprawling development as it tries to leave its “ghost town” reputation behind.