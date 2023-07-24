Ten killed after school gymnasium roof collapses in China

BEIJING: The concrete roof of a school gymnasium collapsed in China's Qiqihar city on Sunday (Jul 23) killing 10 people, with one person still trapped, state media reported on Monday.

Initially, 15 people were thought to be trapped underneath the rubble, and authorities pulled 14 individuals out from the debris, according to CCTV.

The collapse at the No 34 Middle School in Longsha District in Qiqihar, located in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province, was reported at 2.56pm (6.56am GMT) on Sunday, according to the provincial fire and rescue department, Xinhua said.

There were 19 people at the gymnasium when the accident occurred. Four people escaped and 15 were trapped, the municipal search and rescue headquarters said, according to state media.

As of 3am on Monday, 14 people had been pulled out of the rubble, with three showing no vital signs. Six died after treatment failed, state media reported.