Schools close, fairs on amid Omicron surge in Bangladesh

DHAKA: Rufsa Hasina Afroze, a teacher and academic supervisor at a leading private school in Bangladesh's capital was relieved to see students return to its campus in September after it was closed for 543 days because of the pandemic.

It was only a brief respite from online learning. With the recent surge in coronavirus cases mostly because of the Omicron variant, authorities have ordered the schools to close once more.

“It was not the same campus, but still we were happy to return,” she said. “During the whole period, I missed my students and colleagues. It was a big challenge for me to adjust to the new reality."

The closure initially was just for two weeks, until Feb 6. But on Wednesday, Education Minister Dipu Moni announced it was to be extended for another two weeks.

Many teachers and students are upset.

“Again, we have been confined, our children are not able to come to school. Omicron is spreading, so of course there is a valid reason,” Afroze said. “We have gone back to online classes. It is surely not satisfying. Without students, campus becomes lifeless.”

The school closures are raising eyebrows at a time when Bangladesh is still allowing business events like a month-long trade fair that began last month.

Thousands of visitors have flocked each day to the exhibition of furniture, handicrafts, electronics and other goods, with scant regard for health guidelines.

An annual, month-long book fair is likely to open sometime in February in Dhaka, drawing thousands more visitors.

Experts say the lack of consistency is illogical and undermines pandemic precautions.

“If recreation centres and community centers are open, then ordering the educational institutions to be closed is contradictory, because educational institutions are rather more essential than recreation centers or trade fairs,” said Liaquat Ali, a biomedical scientist and advisor to the Dhaka-based Pothikrit Institute of Health Studies.

“So, I don’t see any coordination in these orders,” he said.