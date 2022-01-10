Schools return amid Omicron havoc, but hopes flicker

MADRID/KAYUNGA, Uganda: Children of the COVID era flocked back to school in various nations on Monday as the Omicron strain spread exponentially and tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's battle to play laid bare global passions over vaccines.

Though Omicron is less dangerous than past waves, it has pushed cases worldwide beyond 305 million in the two-year pandemic that refuses to go away. Nearly 6 million people have died.

There are signs, however, of the variant waning in southern Africa where it was first detected in November, even as it fuels huge new surges from India to the United States and overwhelms some of the world's best health systems in Europe.

In Spain, like other countries suffering massive absences of medics struck by COVID-19 themselves, one expert predicted an end to the nightmare within weeks.

"Spain has several weeks - basically all of January - of rising cases ... then hopefully we'll hit a plateau that goes down just as fast," Rafael Bengoa, co-founder of Bilbao's Institute for Health and Strategy, told Reuters.

The former senior World Health Organization (WHO) official considered it unlikely a worse variant than Omicron would come.

"Pandemics don't end with a huge boom but with small waves because so many have been infected or vaccinated," he said. "After Omicron we shouldn't have to be concerned with anything more than small waves."