ASEAN ministers discuss Myanmar crisis, without any Myanmar representative

JAKARTA: Southeast Asian foreign ministers began meeting in Jakarta on Thursday (Oct 27) to discuss how to kick-start a stalled peace process in military-ruled Myanmar, where dozens have been killed in recent weeks as violence escalated.

The meeting at the secretariat of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Indonesian capital will not be attended by any representatives from Myanmar.

Myanmar's generals have been barred from high-level ASEAN meetings since last year, when the army ousted Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, detaining her and thousands of activists and launching a deadly crackdown that has given rise to armed resistance movements.

Recent weeks have seen some of the bloodiest incidents in Myanmar, including the bombing of Myanmar's largest prison and an air strike in Kachin State on Sunday, which local media said killed at least 50 people.

ASEAN chair Cambodia has said the talks aimed to come up with recommendations on how to push forward the peace process ahead of the bloc's summit next month.

Myanmar had been invited to send a non-political representative to the meeting in Indonesia, but the junta did not agree, according to the host government.

ASEAN is leading the international peace effort but the junta has done little to honour its commitments in a peace plan agreed with the group last year.