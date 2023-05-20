SEA Games 2023: Through the lens of our visual journalist

The curtain fell on the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia earlier this week with impressive displays of sportsmanship and moments of joy and heartache aplenty.



Athletes competed in stifling humidity and scorching weather, with temperatures of close to 40 degrees Celsius punctuated by sudden torrential downpours. But everyone - officials, spectators, volunteers and media alike - rolled with the punches. The locals in particular, never missed a beat, welcoming visitors to their electrifying city with a smile.

Here are some of the more striking images from our visual journalist Jeremy Long's camera.