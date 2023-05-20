Logo
Asia

SEA Games 2023: Through the lens of our visual journalist
Lightning streaks across the night sky over the Morodok Techo National Stadium at the closing ceremony of the 32nd SEA Games on May 17, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Despite the wet weather, the crowds held up phones with their torchlights switched on for a glittering spectacle. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Jeremy Long
Jeremy Long
20 May 2023 06:22AM
The curtain fell on the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia earlier this week with impressive displays of sportsmanship and moments of joy and heartache aplenty.

Athletes competed in stifling humidity and scorching weather, with temperatures of close to 40 degrees Celsius punctuated by sudden torrential downpours. But everyone - officials, spectators, volunteers and media alike - rolled with the punches. The locals in particular, never missed a beat, welcoming visitors to their electrifying city with a smile.

Here are some of the more striking images from our visual journalist Jeremy Long's camera.

Singapore's Lim Junyi Kaeson in action on the parallel bars during the artistic gymnastics qualification on May 8. He won a SEA Games silver for pommel horse the next day. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Battle of the Sams: Samuel Elijah Robson duels with Sammuel Tranquilan of the Philippines during the men’s fencing foil final at Chroy Changvar International Convention and Exhibition Centre on May 13. Robson, 17, outclassed his opponent 15-3 to take gold. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Thailand’s Puripol Boonson takes a tumble during the men’s 200m race on May 8, 2023 at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Singapore's Koen Pang keeps his eye on the ball during the SEA Games team table tennis final on May 11. Singapore trounced Malaysia 3-0 to win gold. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Tan Hui Zhi of Team Singapore’s women floorball team, in tears after winning 4-2 in the floorball final against Thailand on May 16 at the Dinosaur Park Hall in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Singapore’s Peter Gilchrist moments before the conclusion of his match in the men's English Billiard singles final against Myanmar’s Pauk Sa on May 9. Gilchrist was down 2-0 at this point, and the match ended 3-0 with him settling for silver. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Noah Lim overcomes Laos’ Slayman Jedidiah Phomsavath to win Singapore's first ju-jitsu gold at the SEA Games on May 6, 2023 despite having a dislocated pinky finger. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Singapore's Shanti Pereira celebrates after winning the women's 100m sprint final and sealing a historic double gold at the Morodok Techo National Stadium on May 12 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
A colourful Team Singapore supporter is seen cheering from the spectator stands on May 11, the last day of the swimming competition in the 32nd SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
A SEA Games support staff grabs an outdoor umbrella to shelter herself from the torrential downpour on May 8 at Morodok Techo National Stadium. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Crowds line up in searing heat to enter the Morodok Techo National Stadium for the SEA Games closing ceremony on May 17 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
A man carrying a child runs for shelter as heavy rain drenched crowds entering the Morodok Techo National Stadium for the closing ceremony of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on May 17. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Crowds gather at the Sisowath Riverside Park where a big screen was set up, to watch the football match between Philippines and Cambodia on May 2 in Phnom Penh. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
The flags of the 11 participating nations of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, along with the SEA Games Federation flag on display outside the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
