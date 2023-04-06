Logo
Asia

Free SEA Games tickets, broadcast of sport events, says host Cambodia
Asia

Free SEA Games tickets, broadcast of sport events, says host Cambodia

Free broadcast rights to the games have been granted by the Cambodian government. 

Free SEA Games tickets, broadcast of sport events, says host Cambodia

Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni lights a torch with a candle lit from the sun's rays as Prime Minister Hun Sen looks on during a ceremony prior to the 32nd SEA Games at Angkor Wat temple in Siem Reap province on Mar 21, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Ja Dina)

06 Apr 2023 02:44PM (Updated: 06 Apr 2023 03:05PM)
PHNOM PENH: Tickets to the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia will be provided to all spectators for free, announced the country's SEA Games and 12th ASEAN Para Games organising committee.

The government has also granted free rights to the broadcast of the games both inside and outside the country, according to Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said in a voice message on his official Telegram site that the country has spent hundreds of millions of dollars and many years to organise the upcoming regional sporting event. He will therefore not allow any ticket sales for the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as during the competitions. 

He warned that any groups or any officials who act differently will be responsible to the prime minister and the law, VNA reported. 

Cambodia will host the 32nd SEA Games from May 5 to May 17 and the 12th ASEAN Para Games from Jun 3 to Jun 9. A total of 37 sports have been listed for the Games. 

Source: Bernama/at(zl)

