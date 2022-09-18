Search ongoing for Singaporean hiker missing in Kota Tinggi forest reserve: Johor police

JOHOR BAHRU: Search and rescue operations are ongoing for a Singaporean man who has been reported missing while hiking at the Panti Timur Forest Reserve in Kota Tinggi.



In a statement issued late on Saturday (Sep 17) night, Kota Tinggi police chief Hussin Zamora said the missing hiker has been identified as Jason Ren Jie who is in his 30s. Johor police has confirmed to CNA that the hiker is Singaporean.



Mr Hussin said that police were alerted to the incident at around 3.30pm on Saturday by a Malaysian man who was Jason Ren Jie's hiking companion.



He added that the pair started hiking together at around 11.30am on Saturday morning and had became separated by 1pm.



After the police were alerted, a team from Batu Ampat police station was dispatched to the scene, said the police chief.



The search and rescue operation was also assisted by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department from Kota Tinggi fire and rescue station, as well as the Forestry Department, said Mr Hussin.



“As of 11.30pm on Saturday, the missing hiker has not yet been found. Search and rescue operations were suspended temporarily because the area was too dark, hampering efforts. The search operation resumes on Sep 18 (Sunday),” he added.



In his statement, Mr Hussin also urged those keen to hike in the forest reserve to obtain a permit from the forestry department first to "prevent an incident like this from recurring".