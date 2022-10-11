Security, red banners and COVID-19 curbs: Beijing readies for 20th Congress

BEIJING: Beijing has stepped up security and COVID-19 curbs and decorated the capital Beijing with red political banners as it gears up for a Communist Party congress where President Xi Jinping is poised to become China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

The 20th party congress, which opens on Oct 16, occurs every five years and brings together 2,300 party members, mostly behind closed doors, at the vast Great Hall of the People on Tiananmen Square.

Beijing has hired extra security personnel, according to procurement tenders, including 42 guards to keep 24-hour watch on "key people", a term authorities use to describe individuals deemed to be troublemakers, from Oct 6 to 23.

This week, dozens of additional security personnel stood at regular intervals along Chang'an Avenue, the main east-west road through the centre of Beijing.

Shops that provide photocopying services have been told to deny service to petitioners, who tend to gather in Beijing when it holds important meetings.

An employee at one photocopy shop near Tiananmen said he had stopped more than 10 people who tried to print petitions or court documents about conflicts with the government or state-owned companies.

"I would be in hot soup if I let them print from my shop," he told Reuters, declining to be named as he is not authorised to speak with foreign media. "We've been told to be extra alert this month," he added.

But it is enforcement of China's zero-COVID policy as the country battles numerous outbreaks that is most irritating many Beijing residents. Numerous residents have been prevented from returning to the capital after the recently-concluded October "Golden Week" holiday.

China's Twitter-like Weibo has been flooded with complaints from users claiming they were unfairly hit by COVID-19 "pop-up windows" on their smartphone health apps which require a positive PCR test to be cleared and allow unrestricted mobility.