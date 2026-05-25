Seek consent from Pahang Sultan before military training in state, crown prince tells Malaysian Armed Forces

KUALA LUMPUR: The crown prince of Pahang has ordered the national armed forces to seek consent from Pahang’s Sultan before conducting any military training and drills in the state.

In a royal statement on Sunday (May 24), Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah raised concerns over planned military training near Pahang’s islands, which he said could affect their environmental ecosystem and plants and animals.

The statement did not say which Pahang islands or which military drills were involved. Pahang’s islands include Tioman, Tulai, Seri Buat, Renggis and several smaller islands known for their clear waters and coral reefs.

Hassanal said he does not object to military training to improve soldiers’ skills but said it must be done in a “controlled and responsible manner” that is in “harmony with the environment and all parties”.

“His Royal Highness commands that the armed forces and all parties must comply with and uphold this royal advice,” the statement said.

“He will not hesitate to request the state government to take appropriate action should any breach of procedure occur,” it added.

Pahang’s sultan is Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who served as Malaysia’s king from 2019 to 2024.