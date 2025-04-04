Selangor fire: 56 people questioned as early probe confirms digging 30m from Putra Heights gas pipeline
SUBANG JAYA, Selangor: Malaysian authorities have confirmed that excavation work was carried out approximately 30m from the site of the pipeline explosion that caused a massive blaze in Puchong’s Putra Heights leaving over 100 people injured.
“We need some time to verify if the digging carried out by the developer had triggered the explosion,” said Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan at a press conference on Friday (Apr 4), as quoted by news outlet Malay Mail.
He added that the excavation work to install a sewer pipe was halted two days before the fire on Mar 30.
Hussein also shared that the police will need around two more weeks to investigate if the excavation had caused the explosion.
“For now, the respective agencies are conducting stabilisation works on the ground before we can dig the ground to conduct further investigations,” the police chief clarified.
Police have questioned 56 people so far, including the developers, contractors, subcontractors and workers involved in using the backhoe and excavator for the sewer pipe replacement.
Authorities are also investigating whether there was a leak in the 30-year-old gas pipeline that exploded.
“As of now, Petronas has not received any information about a leak,” Hussein said on Friday.
He also confirmed that there were no fatalities so far in relation to the fire.The Selangor Housing and Real Estate Board has agreed to allocate more than 100 housing units as temporary homes for victims of the gas pipeline fire, local news agency Bernama reported.
“If all goes well, the victims will be in their SMART Sewa house and also in Airbnb(s), the locations will be determined later in a week or two,” Selangor Chief Minister Amirudin Shari shared at a separate press conference earlier on Friday at the Putra Heights Mosque temporary relief centre.
Amirudin said the houses would be in Selangor’s Kota Warisan, Sepang, with other locations to be announced by SMART Sewa.
The SMART Sewa House refers to a programme by the Selangor state government to help low and middle-income earners rent before they can afford to purchase a home.Amirudin added that Yayasan Islam Darul Ehsan, a welfare organisation under the Selangor Islamic Religious Council, will donate school supplies and uniforms to students affected by the fire, as they are set to return back to school next week, Free Malaysia Today reported.
Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, who was also present at the press conference with the chief minister, said that his ministry will provide 100 laptops, 100 smartphones and 100 tablets to victims of the fire.
He added that 500 power banks will also be distributed, as many of these devices had been lost and damaged in the fire.
“The digital ministry and its agencies will continue to work closely with those affected. It is our sincere hope that those who were injured will recover safely, and those who suffered losses will receive the necessary assistance to help them during this trying time,” he said, as quoted by Free Malaysia Today.
Meanwhile, Malaysian national connectivity and digital infrastructure provider - Telekom Malaysia - has offered its technical teams to restore services and rebuild any affected network infrastructure, Bernama reported.
The massive blaze on Tuesday morning had caused widespread panic as huge flames shot up into the air with several homes burnt following the incident.
A total of 134 victims had sought medical attention from general practitioners and various hospitals in the country, including Kuala Lumpur Hospital and Ampang Hospital.
As of Thursday afternoon, 86 have been discharged while 48 people were still admitted, according to the authorities.
Amirudin said that a total of 1,254 people have been impacted by the disaster, with 308 families having registered for assistance with the Community Welfare Department.
Currently, 157 families consisting of 630 victims remain housed in two temporary evacuation centres - namely at the Putra Heights Mosque and the Subang Jaya City Council Multipurpose Hall.
The remaining 624 victims from 151 families have chosen to find their own accommodation, The Star reported.
On Thursday, some residents called for clearer on-the-ground communication, claiming that they are still in the dark about when they can return home and what comes next for those who have lost their property.
“What is the government going to do? We are in the dark, asking each other (questions). We don’t know what’s next", said one resident of the affected housing area Taman Putra Harmoni, as quoted by the Malay Mail.
A total of 85 houses have been deemed safe, and residents were allowed to return home, starting from Thursday, according to the Malay Mail.
The disaster has caused significant damage to homes, with 87 properties destroyed and deemed beyond repair. Another 148 homes were damaged but are still repairable.
Putra Heights is a well-developed residential area and a highly desirable location for those seeking convenience and access to key parts of the Klang Valley.