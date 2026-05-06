Why has pig farming in Malaysia’s Selangor state become a hot political issue?

KUALA LUMPUR: For decades, Selangor’s pig farmers have operated on a quiet stretch of the coast south of Kuala Lumpur.

Tanjung Sepat and its surrounding areas in the district of Kuala Langat, about a 50km drive from Kuala Lumpur International Airport, once had more than 110 farms. Today, only about 30 remain.

The industry finds itself fighting for survival in the state, caught in the crosshairs of a political battle following a decree in February by Selangor's Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah to shut down.

Chen (not his real name), a second-generation farmer whose family has occupied its current site for 15 years, told CNA many of his peers are ready to move on. Facing a dead end with pig farming, they are exploring alternatives like poultry or aquaculture.

"Many just want to give up and are negotiating with the state government for transition support," said Chen, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

"The Sultan has already made his stance against pig farming clear; I don’t see a way forward. We have been fighting for so long and the mental anguish just isn't worth it. We are just like a ball kicked from one department to the next," he said.

Although the state government has ordered the farmers to clear out by June, Chen is hoping for a reprieve until December. An extension would ensure his 200 pigs reach their optimal weight, preventing significant financial losses.

But the status of the farms remains unclear.

A government minister was widely quoted by local media on Wednesday (May 6) afternoon as saying that pig farms in Selangor will be allowed to operate in areas located far from residential zones and critical water sources, and must use the latest technology to manage waste and pollution.

But the news reports were taken down later, with no reasons given.

The issue had become heavily politicised in recent weeks after a Democratic Action Party (DAP)’s state assemblyperson proposed a modern, closed system for farmers in spite of the sultan’s decree.

Opposition politicians seized upon it, accusing her of disrespecting royalty.

Analysts say the DAP – part of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition – now finds itself in a "catch-22" situation, caught between its duty to defend constituents’ livelihoods, and appearing to defy the monarchy.