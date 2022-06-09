Bon Odori is a cultural festival, says Selangor sultan after minister tells Muslims to avoid the event

The sultan recounted that he had attended such a festival in Malaysia in 2016. He said that based on his observations, there were no religious rituals that could undermine the faith of anyone watching it.

Earlier this week, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Idris Ahmad said that Muslims should not participate in the festival on religious grounds.

“Bon Odori is a Japanese Buddhist festival to honour the spirit of their ancestors,” said Mr Idris who is the de-facto religious affairs minister, according to a Bernama report.

He added that research by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) had found that the Bon Odori Festival programme did contain elements of other religions.

Malaysian Islamic Missionary Trust (YADIM), a government agency under the Prime Minister’s Department, also weighed in on the issue.

It said that Muslims should not participate in any celebrations of other religious groups that involve the issues of faith and creeds, including Bon Odori, according to YADIM’s statement which was reported by Utusan Malaysia.

The Thursday statement said the Selangor sultan had ordered officials from Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) and Shah Alam City Council to attend the festival to witness for themselves what actually takes place at such an event.

He also suggested that Mr Idris should attend the festival in Shah Alam, so as to help him better understand the difference between religion and culture.

“The sultan does not want to see anyone, especially politicians, use issues that touch on religious sensitivities for their personal interest in order to gain popularity.

“The sultan urged them to refrain from labelling anything as negative without any deep research. They also need to be fair in making any public statements that can affect social harmony,” the statement said.

He also urged Mr Idris to refrain from using platforms such as JAKIM to make any “misleading and inaccurate” statements that could affect the reputation of the department.