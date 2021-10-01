Seller basks in 'Squid Game' fame of his 'sweet and deadly' treat

SEOUL: A South Korean sweet featured as one of the lethal challenges in the Netflix hit TV series Squid Game has become a global craze, boosting business for the candy seller who provided the confection for the show.

The show has become a viral hit by depicting childhood games with deadly consequences.

One of the challenges has the cash-strapped contestants on the show carving out the symbol etched into a sugar candy called dalgona without cracking the whole piece or risk being shot by masked enforcers.

Dalgona is typically sold with a variety of shapes but Squid Game featured four, a triangle, circle, star, and an umbrella. One piece is about 2,000 won (US$1.68) but you can get a buy-one-get-one-free deal if you don't crack the first one.

An Yong-hui, 37, has been making dalgona for the past eight years in a university district in the capital Seoul.

He and his coworkers used 15kg of sugar to make 700 candies for the filming in June 2020 of the show's third episode, which is described by Netflix as equal parts "sweet and deadly".