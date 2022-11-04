Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

South Korea steps up monitoring in crowded subways after Halloween crush
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

South Korea steps up monitoring in crowded subways after Halloween crush

South Korea steps up monitoring in crowded subways after Halloween crush
File photo of a police officer standing guard at the exit of a subway station as people gather to pay their respects on Nov 1, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)
04 Nov 2022 10:32AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2022 10:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: South Korea is beefing up monitoring at crowded subway stations following a deadly Halloween crush that killed more than 150 people in Seoul, officials said on Friday (Nov 4).

The annual festivities in the popular nightlife area of Itaewon turned deadly on Saturday night after tens of thousands of young revellers crowded into narrow streets and alleyways. It was the first Halloween event in three years virtually free of COVID-19 restrictions.

"Similar high-risk situations could be created at subway rush hour," Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said, urging police to properly respond to prevent accidents due to overcrowding.

Related:

Starting on Friday, police will be deployed to subway stations in the capital to join metro officials in crowd control activities, the prime minister said.

National Police Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun on Tuesday acknowledged crowd control at the site of the disaster was "inadequate," noting police had received multiple reports warning of possible accidents on the night of the surge.

Proper crowd and traffic control by the authorities could have prevented or at least reduced the surge of Halloween partygoers in alleys, experts said.

A man pays respect near floral tributes following a crowd crush that happened during Halloween festivities, in Seoul, South Korea, Nov 2, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Heo Ran)

With a week of national mourning set to end on Saturday, a civic group which has been holding weekly rallies against the Yoon Suk-yeol administration will stage a candlelight vigil on Saturday evening to mourn the victims, the organiser said.

The disaster killed 156 and injured 187, leaving 33 in serious condition. At least 26 citizens from 14 countries were among the dead.

Source: Reuters/mt

Related Topics

South Korea Seoul Seoul crowd crush Itaewon

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.