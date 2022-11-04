South Korea steps up monitoring in crowded subways after Halloween crush

SEOUL: South Korea is beefing up monitoring at crowded subway stations following a deadly Halloween crush that killed more than 150 people in Seoul, officials said on Friday (Nov 4).

The annual festivities in the popular nightlife area of Itaewon turned deadly on Saturday night after tens of thousands of young revellers crowded into narrow streets and alleyways. It was the first Halloween event in three years virtually free of COVID-19 restrictions.

"Similar high-risk situations could be created at subway rush hour," Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said, urging police to properly respond to prevent accidents due to overcrowding.