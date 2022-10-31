Seoul crowd crush: How it may have happened and what to do in such a situation

“You literally suffocate. It is horrendous and these kinds of environments are typical of how this situation results in mass fatalities,” said Prof Still, who has more than 30 years of experience in crowd safety and crowd risk analysis.

The partygoers had gathered to celebrate Halloween at the Itaewon bars, nightclubs and restaurants, where the revelry routinely spills over into narrow and often steep side streets.

The effect of hundreds of thousands of people in a limited space is that it makes the crowd act like a continuous body, “like a fluid”, said Dr Milad Haghani of University of New South Wales in Australia.

“When the crowd reaches that level of critical density, no individual in the crowd is essentially in charge of their actions or their movements … No person can decide where to go or how to react,” said the senior lecturer in the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering.

“In those certain circumstances, any moment of instability or turbulence in one place in the crowd can propagate through the crowd and people will not be able … to stop that.”

Speaking to CNA’s Asia First on Monday, Dr Haghani said when it happens, there is “very little or next to nothing that people can do”.

Typically, eight to nine people can fit easily in 1 sq m, he said.