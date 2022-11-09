Seoul crowd crush: Could technology have helped to prevent deadly Halloween tragedy?

SINGAPORE: Technologies such as closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and tracking applications could have picked up early warning signs, predicted a likely overcrowding situation, and prevented the deadly Halloween crush in Seoul.

Using the data gathered, agencies and operators could have been alerted to a potential situation even before crowds started streaming in, said crowd scientist Paul Foster on Tuesday (Nov 8).

The Oct 29 crush killed 156 revellers - mostly in their twenties and thirties - after people flooded the narrow alleyways of the packed Itaewon nightlife district to mark the first COVID-19 curbs-free Halloween festivities in three years. An additional 197 people were injured.

Technology could have reduced the risks, Mr Foster, founder of event site planning software OnePlan, told CNA938. “There are a lot of great technologies out there which can monitor crowd movements and people flow during the events.”

He added: “You can predict in 10-15 minutes' time, if there's going to be an issue. There will be security cameras in that location. And there will potentially be a kind of an app which you can kind of track crowd density. A combination of services would have been particularly powerful.”

The police have faced harsh criticism over its handling of the situation, having dispatched just 137 officers to the area despite estimating in advance as many as 100,000 people would gather.

Following the tragedy, transcripts of emergency calls made from the hours leading up to the accident showed that people had alerted of a potential crowd crush and sought interventions.

But even before that, CCTV cameras in the area could have been used to look at crowd densities and spot potential issues, Mr Foster noted. “That's particularly good when you're maybe looking at a queue in a small area.”

The other main technology is the tracking of apps that people have downloaded and can show how many people are in a particular location, he added, flagging privacy issues as a challenge.

“But what it is very good at is getting kind of a broad idea of how crowded an area is, the direction of travel that people are going in, and are they moving from one place to another.”