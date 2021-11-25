Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Seoul trials pint-sized robots in nursery schools
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Seoul trials pint-sized robots in nursery schools

Seoul trials pint-sized robots in nursery schools

With a camera on its helmet, the robot takes photos that are instantly sent to a tablet for viewing. (Photo: AFP/Anthony WALLACE)

25 Nov 2021 10:46AM (Updated: 25 Nov 2021 10:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: Seoul has started trialling pint-sized robots as teaching aids in kindergartens - a pilot project the city government said would help prepare the next generation for a hi-tech future.

The "Alpha Mini" is just 24.5cm tall and can dance, lead sing-a-longs, recite stories and even teach gongfu moves as children mimic its push-ups and one-legged balances.

"The robots help with the kids' creativity," teacher Byun Seo-yeon told AFP during a visit to the bright and busy Maru nursery in Seoul.

The robot's eyes wink and blink - and its pupils become heart-shaped during conversation.

The Alpha Mini robot's eyes wink and blink - and its pupils become heart-shaped during conversation. (Photo: AFP/Anthony WALLACE)

With a camera on its helmet, it takes photos that are instantly sent to a tablet for viewing.

"In the future, knowing how to manage AI and related tools will be very important," Han Dong-seog, from the Seoul government's childcare division, told AFP.

The robots are being trialled in 300 Seoul nurseries and childcare centres, with the government recommending the programme for children aged three to five.

The Alpha Mini teaches gongfu moves as children mimic its push-ups. (Photo: AFP/Anthony WALLACE)

"We believe having this experience in nursery schools will have a lasting effect throughout their youth and as adults," Han said.

The Alpha Mini has been adopted as part of a daily schedule for the class of four- to five-year-old students at Maru, with its ability to "fart" on command being a highlight during playtime.

"When I tell it to sing, it sings well. I tell it to dance and we dance together," said five-year-old Lee Ga-yoon.

Related:

Source: AFP/dv

Related Topics

robotics South Korea education

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us