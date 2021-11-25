Seoul trials pint-sized robots in nursery schools

SEOUL: Seoul has started trialling pint-sized robots as teaching aids in kindergartens - a pilot project the city government said would help prepare the next generation for a hi-tech future.

The "Alpha Mini" is just 24.5cm tall and can dance, lead sing-a-longs, recite stories and even teach gongfu moves as children mimic its push-ups and one-legged balances.

"The robots help with the kids' creativity," teacher Byun Seo-yeon told AFP during a visit to the bright and busy Maru nursery in Seoul.

The robot's eyes wink and blink - and its pupils become heart-shaped during conversation.