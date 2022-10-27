Seoul says allies agree 'unparalleled' response needed to a North Korea nuclear test

TOKYO: South Korea said on Wednesday (Oct 26) it had agreed with the United States and Japan that a resumption of nuclear testing by North Korea would have to be met with an "unparalleled" response.

Washington and its allies believe North Korea could be about to resume nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017, but experts say they have few good options for preventing or responding to such a move.

South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong discussed the issue with his Japanese counterpart Takeo Mori and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Tokyo.

"We agreed that an unparalleled scale of response would be necessary if North Korea pushes ahead with a seventh nuclear test," he told a joint news conference.

The US and its allies have offered few details on what new measures they might take in response to a resumption of nuclear testing, which State Department spokesman Vedant Patel reiterated on Wednesday would be "grave escalatory action" that would "seriously threaten regional stability".