Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Serbian president sets Apr 3 as election date
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Serbian president sets Apr 3 as election date

Serbian president sets Apr 3 as election date

FILE PHOTO: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks during a news conference during German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit in Belgrade, Serbia, September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic./File Photo

16 Feb 2022 02:51AM (Updated: 16 Feb 2022 02:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BELGRADE: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic set Apr 3 as the date for a parliamentary election on Tuesday after dissolving parliament.

Vucic's ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) is expected to win the vote, according to the polls, but series of environmental protests including one against the exploration of lithium, could dent its popularity.

Local elections are set for the same day, and Vucic is expected to also call a presidential election for April 3.

"I call on citizens of Serbia to take part in the elections so we as the country can show the democratic capacity," Vucic said after signing the decree to set the date.

"I am sure that this will be another step into the democratic and European future of Serbia."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us