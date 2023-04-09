Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Seven dead, including two children, in fire near Philippine capital
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Seven dead, including two children, in fire near Philippine capital

Seven dead, including two children, in fire near Philippine capital

Fire volunteers putting out a fire in Taytay municipality southeast of Manila in the Philippines on Apr 8, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Marikina Filipino-Chinese Fire Brigade Volunteers)

09 Apr 2023 07:47PM (Updated: 09 Apr 2023 07:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
MANILA: Seven people including two children died in a fire on Saturday (Apr 8) evening near the Philippines capital, police said.

The fire destroyed 40 houses in the densely populated Taytay municipality southeast of Manila, police said Sunday.

Several families, who lived in one house accessible only through a long, narrow alley, were caught in the flames, police said.

The victims included a two-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy.

"They weren't able to escape. They were trapped," Taytay's acting police chief Joel Custodio told AFP.

"They were found hugging each other."

At least one person was injured by falling debris, police added.

The fire left at least 60 families homeless, according to police.

It took around two hours to put out the fire, Custodio said, with investigators suspecting faulty wiring inside one of the houses as the possible cause.

Source: AFP/rj

Related Topics

Philippines fire

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.