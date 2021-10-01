Seven killed in Indonesia landslide

PADANG: Seven people were killed in a landslide triggered by torrential storms on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, authorities said, as they warned that continuing rainfall could cause further ground movement on Friday (Oct 1).

A day after the landslide hit two adjacent houses in Padang Pariaman district on Wednesday, seven bodies were pulled out of the mud, while another person was rescued alive with broken bones.

"All victims have been found after we were able to use heavy equipment yesterday afternoon," local disaster mitigation agency official Rumainur, who like many Indonesians only has one name, told AFP on Friday.

Authorities warned residents to stay vigilant because heavy rains in the area will continue until Saturday.

"Please beware of the danger of ground movement triggered by the rainfall," spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency Abdul Muhari said in a Friday statement.