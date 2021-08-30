Several rockets fired at Kabul airport as evacuation winds down

KABUL: Several rockets were fired at Kabul's airport Monday (Aug 30), witnesses and security sources said, less than 48 hours before the United States is due to complete its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The sound of rockets whooshing over the capital was heard by AFP staff before the morning rush hour began.

A security official who worked in the administration toppled two weeks ago by the Taliban said the rockets had been fired from a vehicle in north Kabul.

The sound of the airport's missile defence system could be heard by local residents, who also reported shrapnel falling into the street - suggesting at least one rocket had been intercepted.

Smoke could be seen rising above buildings in the north, where the Hamid Karzai International Airport is located.

Social media posts - which could not immediately be verified - also showed a vehicle on fire after being apparently struck by retaliatory fire.

Further details were not immediately available.