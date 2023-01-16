Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Chinese teenager Shang Juncheng makes history at Australian Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Chinese teenager Shang Juncheng makes history at Australian Open

Chinese teenager Shang Juncheng makes history at Australian Open

China's Shang Juncheng hits a return against Germany's Oscar Otte during their men's singles match on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan 16, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Paul CROCK)

16 Jan 2023 01:29PM (Updated: 16 Jan 2023 01:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE: Teenager Shang Juncheng created a slice of history on Monday (Jan 16) by becoming the first male Chinese player to win an Australian Open main draw singles match.

The gifted 17-year-old, a qualifier, battled past Germany's Oscar Otte 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 7-5 in nearly three hours of intense tennis to progress.

After saving two break points in the opening set, he did not face another as he sealed the win on his third match point.

His reward is a tough second-round encounter with either American 16th seed Frances Tiafoe or another German, Daniel Altmaier.

China's Shang Juncheng won his first-ever Tour level match at the Australian Open (Photo: AFP/Paul CROCK)

In addition to the significance of the result for China, Shang also achieved several personal milestones. This is his Grand Slam debut, and aside from notching his first major win, he also earned his first tour-level win in four tries.

Shang, the youngest player in the men's draw, is leading a historic charge in Melbourne with three male Chinese players competing at any Grand Slam main draw since the Open era began in 1968.

He is joined by fellow Chinese Zhang Zhizhen and Wu Yibing.

There are seven Chinese women in the singles draw, led by the veteran Zhang Shuai, who is ranked 22 in the world.

The retired Li Na remains China's best-ever player after she won the French Open in 2011 and Australian Open three years later.

Related:

Source: AFP/gs

Related Topics

tennis Australian Open

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.