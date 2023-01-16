Chinese teenager Shang Juncheng makes history at Australian Open

MELBOURNE: Teenager Shang Juncheng created a slice of history on Monday (Jan 16) by becoming the first male Chinese player to win an Australian Open main draw singles match.

The gifted 17-year-old, a qualifier, battled past Germany's Oscar Otte 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 7-5 in nearly three hours of intense tennis to progress.

After saving two break points in the opening set, he did not face another as he sealed the win on his third match point.

His reward is a tough second-round encounter with either American 16th seed Frances Tiafoe or another German, Daniel Altmaier.