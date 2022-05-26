Shanghai heading out of lockdown but China still lost in economic gloom

BEIJING: Pandemic-hit Shanghai, China's financial hub, unveiled more post-lockdown plans on Thursday (May 26) as it moves towards a return to normalcy, but a country-wide economic recovery is still a distance away, heightening a sense of urgency for more support.

Shanghai, set to officially emerge from a lockdown on Jun 1, has been cautiously easing COVID-19 curbs, allowing more of its population to venture out and putting more cars and vehicles back on its once busy streets.

Officials in the city said on Thursday that students in junior and senior high school can return to offline classes from Jun 6, following word earlier in the week that shopping malls and department stores will be allowed to reopen, although in batches, from Jun 1.

The city of 25 million people reported on Thursday that it had 338 new locally transmitted infections for May 25, the lowest since mid-March and a far cry from tens of thousands at the peak of its outbreak in April.

China's biggest city by economic output has suffered due to the lockdown imposed in early April. Other cities not under lockdown but still hit by stringent COVID-19 measures, including the capital Beijing, have also struggled to keep their local economies upright.

Offering a grim view of the world's second-biggest economy, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that economic difficulties in some aspects were even bigger than in 2020 when the country was first hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many private-sector economists expect gross domestic product to contract in April-June from a year earlier versus the first quarter's 4.8 per cent growth.

China will strive to achieve "reasonable" GDP growth in the second quarter, Li told thousands of government officials across China in an online conference.

"While there are not many new measures being announced from this conference, the nature and scale of this conference is quite unusual," Goldman Sachs wrote in a note.

"Chinese policymakers are in greater urgency to support the economy after the very weak activity growth in April, anaemic recovery month-to-date in May, and continued increases in unemployment rates."