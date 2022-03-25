Shanghai's COVID-19 'slice and grid' model comes under pressure as cases surge

SHANGHAI: Shanghai's bespoke approach to tackling coronavirus outbreaks is coming under strain as new cases rise in the Chinese metropolis, with authorities reluctant to impose a comprehensive lockdown as other cities have done.

The city of 26 million has become a testing ground for China's ability to control flare-ups of the more contagious but less deadly Omicron variant while keeping the economy steady in an approach it describes as "slicing and gridding", which involves screening neighbourhoods one by one.

Shanghai's handling of the latest COVID-19 wave was an opportunity to showcase its virus-tackling ability without imposing the blanket closures that have brought major Chinese cities such as Xi'an and Changchun to a standstill.

Zhang Wenhong, who leads Shanghai's COVID-19 prevention team, said on Thursday (Mar 24) that while Omicron was harder to eradicate, it was not as "scary" as earlier strains, and in future, keeping life normal in the city should be as high a priority as curbing the virus.

On Friday, he said there were signs the city's methods were bringing COVID-19 under control and if the proportion of new cases outside locked-down districts continued to drop, an "inflection point" in the outbreak would come soon.