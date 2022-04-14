Camp beds and bread for Shanghai's quarantined COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: Separated by less than an arm's length, people at a quarantine facility in the Chinese city of Shanghai after testing positive for COVID-19 lie in rows of grey camp beds, suitcases and other belongings strewn next to them.

Video provided to Reuters on Thursday (Apr 14) by an occupant of the facility showed more than 100 people crammed on a floor of what looked like an office building, one of dozens of places the city has converted into quarantine centres in its battle to stem the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

"This centre is so crowded, everyone is less than a metre apart," said the woman, aged over 60, who filmed the video and provided it to Reuters.

The woman, who declined to be identified, said there were at least 200 people in the facility, including young children, sharing four toilets. There are no showers and they got just plain bread for breakfast, she said.

"How is this okay?"

People whiled away the hours playing on their mobile phones or chatting, the video showed.