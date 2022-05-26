Shanghai to gradually reopen schools in June as lockdown eases

SHANGHAI: Schoolchildren in Shanghai will gradually resume some in-person classes in June with daily COVID-19 tests, the local government said Thursday (May 26), as the Chinese metropolis gradually emerges from a lengthy lockdown that brought it to a standstill.

The country has been fighting its worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic, with the epicentre Shanghai banning its 25 million residents from leaving their homes for weeks.

Some of the city's restrictions have recently eased as cases dwindle, though much of the population is still not allowed to venture outside for more than a few hours a day at most.

Children attending the last two years of high school - who must prepare for the all-important college entrance examinations - will return to schools across the city on Jun 6, Shanghai education official Yang Zhenfeng said at a press conference on Thursday.

They will be joined a week later by students in the final grade of middle school, while all other students are to remain at home attending online classes, Yang said.

"We will ensure that students get swabbed on campus after school every day", with results from their PCR tests available by the next morning, Yang said.