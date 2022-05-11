Shanghai disease control officer lays down law defending quarantine measures

SHANGHAI: An official with Shanghai's disease control centre defended the strict imposition of COVID-19 quarantine measures, rejecting accusations from critics that officials were overstepping their authority.

In a battle to stifle China's largest COVID-19 outbreak, Shanghai has forced neighbours of positive cases to move into central quarantine facilities, even if they have tested negative, spurring outrage and raising questions of legality among residents and experts.

"The policies we are implementing right now are in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations," Sun Xiaodong, the deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told a media briefing.

Sun said a clause in China's infectious disease law says that every individual was obliged to comply with measures adopted by the CDC and other healthcare agencies to prevent the spread of disease.

"These obligations include complying with epidemiologial investigations, testing and sampling and obeying quarantine requirements," he said. There are also clear provisions in China's emergency management regulations, he added.