Shanghai says China's worst COVID-19 outbreak under 'effective control'

SHANGHAI: Shanghai said on Friday (May 6) it has brought China's worst outbreak of COVID-19 under effective control following a month-long lockdown of nearly 25 million people, with authorities vowing to stand by their zero-COVID strategy despite mounting economic costs.

The number of new COVID-19 infections in China's financial hub had been on a "continuous downward trend" since Apr 22, the city's vice mayor Wu Qing said.

"Currently, our city's epidemic prevention and control situation is steadily improving, and the epidemic has come under effective control," he told a news conference.

Many of Shanghai's 25 million residents are still under lockdown and chafing against the measures, now in their second month, implemented as part of China's "zero-COVID" approach to tackling COVID-19.

Wu sounded a note of caution, saying while community transmission has been "effectively curbed" there was a risk of a rebound, and the city would not sway from the "dynamic clearance" strategy.

"We cannot relax, we cannot slack off - persistence is victory," he said, echoing comments at a meeting of the standing committee of the ruling Communist Party's politburo late on Thursday.