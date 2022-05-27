No work and nowhere to live: A rural migrant's ordeal in locked-down Shanghai

BEIJING: When Shanghai began its COVID-19 lockdown two months ago, the French restaurant where Sun Wu waited tables closed and the 22-year-old, like countless other rural migrants, lost his job.

To make ends meet, Sun helped sort government deliveries for residents under lockdown, earning 250 yuan (US$38) a day and moving from a dormitory to live in the warehouse where he worked as required by COVID-19 rules.

Three weeks in, however, he had to leave the warehouse. His girlfriend, a migrant worker who had staffed the front desk at the same restaurant, needed urgent medical care.

With ambulance services stretched, Sun paid a delivery van driver 500 yuan to take them to a hospital on Apr 25 and she had surgery to remove a stomach cyst that night.

He stayed by her side until she was discharged on May 6. He bought her flowers and took her to her dormitory.

But Sun had nowhere to go.

The warehouse could not take him back due to strict COVID-19 rules and his dorm lacked the space to isolate him as required. With train services suspended, he could not return to Dali, his hometown 3,000km away in southwestern Yunnan province.

"I felt I had no card left to play," he said.

China's uncompromising "zero COVID" policies have battered the world's second-largest economy. Many of Shanghai's 25 million residents complain about lost income, difficulties sourcing food and mental stress. But migrant workers, unable to work from home or earn steady pay, have it much worse.

More than 290 million people from China's vast countryside are migrant workers, drawn to coastal mega-cities in particular for work in factories, construction, restaurants and other low-skilled jobs. Largely paid by the hour or day and without stable contracts, some can earn more than 10,000 yuan in a good month but most pocket much less.

Their cheap labour has helped turn cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen into bastions of Chinese prosperity.

But lockdowns have thrust many into precarious situations, laying bare deep veins of inequality in Chinese society at a time when President Xi Jinping, expected to secure an unprecedented third leadership term this year, has made "common prosperity" a priority.

Their plight has garnered sympathy as stories like Sun's go viral but with so much broad suffering amid the lockdown, calls for action to help migrant workers specifically have been few and far between.