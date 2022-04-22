Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Ukraine invasion Omicron Shanghai COVID-19 China Wellness Malaysia climate change
Logo

Asia

Shanghai says its lockdown will only be lifted in batches
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Ukraine invasion Omicron Shanghai COVID-19 China Wellness Malaysia climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Shanghai says its lockdown will only be lifted in batches

Shanghai says its lockdown will only be lifted in batches

FILE PHOTO: Residents line up for nucleic acid tests during a lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China, Apr 16, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Aly Song)

22 Apr 2022 09:11AM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 09:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: Shanghai said on Friday (Apr 21) it would lift its lockdown in batches once virus transmission outside quarantined areas was stamped out, as it announced a new round of citywide testing as it pursued zero community infections.

Shanghai stepped up COVID-19 testing and control in a new campaign involving "nine major" actions, as local authorities said 11 people infected with COVID-19 died on Thursday, up from eight deaths a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Shanghai reported 15,698 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Apr 21, down from 15,861 a day earlier.

In a question and answer posted on its official WeChat account, the Shanghai government said the city's epidemic was showing a "positive trend" and that life in the city could return to normal soon as long as the policy was adhered to.

"Our goal is to achieve community zero-COVID as soon as possible," the government said. "This is an important indication that we win this major, hard battle against the epidemic ... so that we can restore normal production and life order."

In a separate statement issued late on Thursday, Shanghai announced a new round of "nine major" actions, that would include more COVID-19 testing for all its residents from Friday.

The government said that as of Apr 20, 403 out of 666 prioritised companies, or 60 per cent, were operating, stressing that strict virus prevention and control measures are required to resume work.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/yb

Related Topics

Shanghai China COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us