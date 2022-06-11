Shanghai kicks off new round of mass COVID-19 testing, Beijing cases jump

SHANGHAI: China's commercial hub of Shanghai began a round of mass COVID-19 testing for nearly all of its 25 million residents on Saturday (Jun 11) as authorities seek to contain an outbreak tied to a popular beauty salon, while Beijing reported a spike in cases.

Authorities have ordered PCR testing for all residents in 15 of Shanghai's 16 districts this weekend, with five districts barring residents from leaving their homes during the testing period.

The new tests come just 10 days after the city lifted a gruelling two-month lockdown aimed at eliminating the community spread of COVID-19. On Saturday, Shanghai reported seven new local symptomatic cases for the previous day, of which six were detected outside of quarantined areas.

The city also recorded nine new local asymptomatic cases, up from six the previous day.

Underscoring the challenge of enforcing China's zero-COVID policy, which authorities say is needed to protect the elderly and the medical system, the country's capital on Saturday reported a spike in cases.

Beijing reported 36 new local symptomatic cases, up from seven a day earlier, and 25 new local asymptomatic cases, up from just one the previous day.