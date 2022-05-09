Shanghai COVID-19 crisis puts political spotlight on key Xi ally

BEIJING: If Shanghai Communist Party chief Li Qiang has been politically bruised by the city's struggle to tame a COVID-19 outbreak that has infuriated residents and caused severe economic damage, there is little sign of it.

A close ally of President Xi Jinping for decades, Li has long been seen as destined for the powerful Politburo Standing Committee this year, tracking a well-worn path from Shanghai's top spot that many analysts say appears safe despite the city's COVID-19 crisis.

Outbreaks have derailed the careers of some local Chinese officials. But they did not share Li's stature or history with Xi, under whom the boss of China's most populous city has risen steadily through the party ranks.

And while Xi may be China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, he needs a core of staunch loyalists on the seven-member Standing Committee.

To be sure, the opacity of Chinese politics and Xi's willingness to break with precedent - he scrapped presidential term limits - make predictions difficult for the once-in-five-years Communist Party congress this autumn that will determine Xi's next leadership lineup.

Li, 62, has not been directly associated in public with the "slice-and-grid" approach to fighting COVID-19, in which Shanghai authorities sought to isolate the coronavirus in specific neighbourhoods to allow the city as a whole to avoid a disruptive lockdown.

That strategy failed. A spike in infections prompted an about-turn, a more-than five-week lockdown of the city of 25 million.

Now Shanghai is tightening its lockdown in a fresh push to eliminate infections outside quarantined areas by late this month, people familiar with the matter said told Reuters.

USEFUL "CHESS PIECE"

Social media users have directed some of their ire at Li, with posts on the popular Weibo site such as "Shanghai party secretary should just acknowledge his mistake and resign," and "Shameless politician destroyed Shanghai".

Li and the Communist Party's Organisation Department, which is in charge of personnel, did not respond to requests for comment.