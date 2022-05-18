Shanghai faces 'huge' pressure to remain COVID-free as end to lockdown looms

SHANGHAI: Health authorities in Shanghai face huge pressure to keep COVID-19 at bay the longer the city goes without a new community infection with residents counting down the days until Jun 1 and the end of their hated lockdown.

The commercial hub of 25 million achieved a fourth consecutive day without any new infections in the community, keeping hold of its prized "zero COVID" status and keeping alive hopes for an imminent end to lockdown misery.

Despite no new cases, authorities are not lifting the lockdown immediately, instead gradually easing restrictions until Jun 1, with some shops allowed to open this week and public transport expected to partly resume over the weekend.

Very few people have been getting passes to go outside from the volunteer managers of their residential compounds.

"The risk of finding positive infections among risk groups still exists and the pressure of ... preventing a rebound remains huge," Zhao Dandan of the municipal health commission told reporters on Wednesday.

The government of Shanghai's Xuhui district posted pictures on its social media account of workers planting flowers alongside largely deserted streets to ensure a "clean and beautiful" environment for the "resumption of work and production in the city".

But in the central district of Changning, big piles of trash spilled onto the roads in a sign of how the city has struggled to maintain services during the lockdown.