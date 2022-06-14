Logo
Shanghai Disney Resort to reopen Disneytown, hotel on Jun 16
Shanghai Disney Resort to reopen Disneytown, hotel on Jun 16

Visitors are seen at Shanghai Disney Resort a day before the Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopens following a shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in Shanghai, China on May 10, 2020. (File photo: REUTERS/Aly Song)

14 Jun 2022 08:31PM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 08:31PM)
BEIJING: Shanghai Disney Resort said on Tuesday (Jun 14) it will reopen Disneytown and Shanghai Disneyland hotel on Jun 16 but the main Disneyland park will remain closed until further notice.

Toy Story Hotel, one of its two resort hotels will also remain closed, the resort operator said in a statement.

The Shanghai Disney Resort reopened some retail and park areas last week.

The resort has been shut since Mar 21, after COVID-19 cases began rising in the Chinese economic hub that eventually led to the city's two-month lockdown.

Source: Reuters/ic

