Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Shanghai Disneyland reduces operations as China tightens COVID-19 curbs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Shanghai Disneyland reduces operations as China tightens COVID-19 curbs

Shanghai Disneyland reduces operations as China tightens COVID-19 curbs

File photo: A visitor wearing a face mask poses at the Shanghai Disney Resort, as the Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopens after being shut due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, China on Jun 30, 2022. (Reuters/Aly Song)

29 Oct 2022 01:33PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2022 01:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: Shanghai Disneyland will operate at reduced capacity from Saturday (Oct 29) to comply with COVID-19 measures, the resort said in a statement, in another sign of tightening curbs across China as it seeks to contain the spread of coronavirus infections.

The amusement park will operate with a reduced workforce on a temporary basis, which will have an impact on the operation of certain attractions, restaurants and shops, it said on its official Wechat account.

Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will operate normally, it said.

China on Saturday reported a fifth straight day of more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases nationwide, a modest tally compared with the tens of thousands per day that sent Shanghai into a full-blown lockdown earlier in the year but enough to trigger more curbs and restrictions across the country.

In Beijing, the Universal Resort theme park was shut on Wednesday after at least one visitor tested positive for the coronavirus.

Related:

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

Shanghai COVID-19 Disney

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.