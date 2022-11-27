Shanghai hit by COVID-19 protests as anger spreads across China

SHANGHAI: Protests simmered in Shanghai early on Sunday (Nov 27), as residents in several Chinese cities, many of them angered by a deadly fire in the country's far west, pushed back against heavy COVID-19 curbs nearly three years into the pandemic.

A fire on Thursday that killed 10 people in a high-rise building in Urumqi, capital of the Xinjiang region, has sparked widespread public anger as many Internet users surmised that residents could not escape in time because the building was partially locked down, which city officials denied.

In Shanghai, China's most populous city and financial hub, residents gathered on Saturday night at the city's Wulumuqi Road - which borrows its name from Urumqi - for a vigil that turned into a protest in the early hours of Sunday.

“Lift lockdown for Urumqi, lift lockdown for Xinjiang, lift lockdown for all of China,” the crowds in Shanghai shouted, according to a video circulated on social media.

At one point a large group began shouting: "Down with the Chinese Communist Party, down with Xi Jinping, free Urumqi," according to witnesses and videos, in a rare public protest against the Chinese leadership.

A large group of police looked on and sometimes tried to break up the crowd.