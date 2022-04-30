Shanghai hits key milestone in COVID-19 battle as cases in China fall

SHANGHAI: Shanghai said it detected no new COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas on Friday (Apr 29), hitting a key milestone in its battle to contain the virus, which has paralysed the city of 25 million and seen Beijing scramble to avert a similar crisis.

Scenes of homes and buildings in China's most populous city being caged to prevent residents from leaving have grabbed global headlines in recent weeks at a time when most other major cities in the world are learning to live with coronavirus.

Some residents, who have been cooped up at home for more than a month, leading to anger and frustration, have struggled to find food and other daily necessities, and shown rare public opposition to the government's stringent controls.

But if the campaign works, it would mark a victory for Chinese President Xi Jinping's zero-tolerance approach to COVID-19 in a year when he is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third leadership term.

Although Shanghai city officials did not discuss the milestone at their daily news conference, it was cheered on Chinese social media, with the topic 'Shanghai sees zero-COVID transmission at the community level' receiving more than 190,000 views on Saturday morning on the Weibo platform.

"Shanghai has finally reached zero at the community level! May Shanghai wake up as soon as possible!" said a post from one netizen.

"There is hope that we can be released after the May holiday," said another.

Zero cases outside quarantine areas in Shanghai on Friday compared to 108 cases on Thursday, and other Chinese cities under lockdown began easing curbs after halting transmission outside quarantine areas.

But some cast doubt over the milestone, noting that most of Shanghai's residents were locked in some form of quarantine.

On Saturday, health authorities said there were close to 16,000 sealed-off areas in Shanghai, with more than 4 million people prevented from leaving their homes. A further 5.4 million people were blocked from leaving their compounds.

"The city's epidemic and prevention control is currently still at a critical stage, and the trend is still that people need to strengthen controls," said Zhao Dandan, deputy director of Shanghai's health commission. "Let us all hold fast to this hard-won level of defence we have reached."