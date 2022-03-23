Shanghai reports nearly 1,000 local COVID-19 infections

BEIJING: Shanghai reported on Wednesday (Mar 23) nearly 1,000 local COVID-19 infections, as a sixth straight daily increase of asymptomatic cases brought its daily count to a record high, challenging the Chinese financial hub's measures to curb the Omicron variant.

Shanghai's latest virus wave is tiny by global standards, but it is continuing with a mass testing scheme during which many people were locked down in their residential compounds for days, as the city complies with China's "dynamic-clearance" policy that aims to curb each flare-up.

A handful of subway stations were temporarily suspended from Wednesday, the firm managing the subway operation said, citing COVID control needs.

The municipality reported 977 domestically transmitted asymptomatic infections for Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed on Wednesday, up from 865 a day earlier.

It also reported four local cases with confirmed symptoms, which China counts separately, down from 31 a day earlier.

A rumor that Shanghai is to seal up the whole city is untrue, the city government said on Wednesday in social media platform Weibo.

Mainland China reported 2,591 locally transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms on Tuesday, versus 2,281 a day earlier, the NHC data showed.

The number of new local asymptomatic cases stood at 2,346 compared with 2,313 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,638.

As of Mar 22, mainland China had reported 137,231 cases with confirmed symptoms, including both local ones and those arriving from outside the mainland.