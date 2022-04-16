Shanghai reports more symptomatic COVID-19 cases as more lockdowns imposed

SHANGHAI: China's financial centre Shanghai reported a new record number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Apr 16) as the country imposed new lockdowns, underscoring its "dynamic clearance" approach to COVID-19 control.

The Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, an industrial area in the central province of Henan that houses manufacturing facilities of companies including Apple supplier Foxconn, announced a 14-day lockdown on Friday "to be adjusted according to the epidemic situation".

Foxconn is the trade name of Hon Hai Precision Industry.

Only personnel with valid passes, health codes and proof of negative COVID-19 tests will be able to leave the zone during the period, though "special vehicles" will be able to travel normally for work reasons, economic zone authorities said in a post on an official WeChat account.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The announcement came as the northwestern city of Xian said it would temporarily impose a partial lockdown on its 13 million residents following dozens of COVID-19 infections this month.

The new restrictions highlight broad supply chain disruptions that are seen likely to lead to delays in shipments from companies including Apple. Economists also say the curbs will weigh on the country's economic growth rate this year.