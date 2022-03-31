Shanghai residents rush to stock up as second stage of COVID-19 lockdown looms

SHANGHAI: Residents in the western districts of Shanghai rushed to stock up on groceries on Thursday (Mar 31) as they braced to go under lockdown, as the city's authorities issued an appeal for continued cooperation with tight curbs imposed to stop COVID-19 spreading.

The Chinese financial hub, home to 26 million people, is in the fourth day of a two-stage lockdown. Authorities have split the city into two, roughly along the Huangpu River, dividing the historic centre west of the river from the eastern financial and industrial district of Pudong for the exercise.

Public transport in the areas west of the river are set to be shut and residents locked into their homes from 3am on Friday.

In central Shanghai, vegetable sellers and butchers hawked their wares from behind barriers set up ahead of the lockdown and on sidewalks. Restaurants advertised their stock at deep discounts through chat groups, hoping to ease some of their losses.

"Lockdown super deal!!! 50 per cent off on steaks", said a pamphlet from a high-end steak house in the city.

The city's two-stage lockdown first begun in districts in the east on Monday and are set to be lifted at 5am on Friday. However some residents told Reuters they were prepared to asked to stay in for longer, especially as the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

Ma Chunlei, deputy secretary general of the Shanghai government, told a daily news conference on Thursday that officials would look at testing results and confer with experts to determine how the lifting of the first stage of the lockdown would be carried out.