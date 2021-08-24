Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Shanghai to roll out measures to develop as an international financial centre
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Shanghai to roll out measures to develop as an international financial centre

Shanghai to roll out measures to develop as an international financial centre

FILE PHOTO: Investors stand in front of an electronic board showing stock information on the first trading day after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

24 Aug 2021 04:02PM (Updated: 24 Aug 2021 04:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: Shanghai, the financial hub of China, said it will roll out a slew of measures as part of the 14th five-year plan to develop the city as an international financial centre.

The municipal government said it would support the FX trading platform, which is overseen by the country's central bank, to steadily expand the size of the interbank FX market and push forward with derivative market developments covering interbank rates, currency and credit, according to a statement published on its website on Tuesday.

It also said the city government would promote more convenient risk-hedging tools for foreign investors holding yuan assets, research and study the launch of a yuan FX futures pilot scheme and steadily push forward with the launch of 30-year treasury futures, stock futures and stock options.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us