Shanghai steps up defences against wave of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai is moving quickly to halt the spread of COVID-19 amid a rising wave of local symptomless cases, either delaying or cancelling dozens of concerts and exhibitions and shutting some public venues.

Shanghai reported 62 domestically transmitted asymptomatic infections for Tuesday (Mar 8), the seventh consecutive day of increases in such cases, official data showed on Wednesday.

The mega-city of 24.9 million also reported on Tuesday three local cases with confirmed symptoms, which China counts separately from those without.

Of the 65 cases, all but one were detected among people already under quarantine as they were close contacts of infected people reported earlier.

Shanghai's latest outbreak is small compared with those in many big cities overseas, and it has yet to impose a blanket travel curb or lockdowns.