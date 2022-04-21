Shanghai's cautious awakening from COVID-19 lockdown

SHANGHAI: When Rui ventured out of her Shanghai apartment complex this week for the first time in 20 days, she found a city much altered since COVID-19 brought it to a standstill.

Barricaded storefronts and a makeshift hair salon in an empty swimming pool greeted her on a surreal foray into a Chinese commercial capital yawning back to life after lockdown.

Near her home, a few convenience stores had reopened, but blocked their entrances with stacks of shopping baskets and required customers to "stand outside and yell their orders", she told AFP.

"Everyone has endured a lot during this time," she added.

The country's largest city ordered its entire population of 25 million to stay home last month, prompting scenes of panic buying and scuffles between residents and police.

Faced with the country's worst virus outbreak in two years, Shanghai doubled down on the Communist Party's unrelenting zero-Covid approach, as more than 420,000 infections were detected and a heavy toll inflicted on business and morale.

But as daily infections ebb, city officials have begun to allow some residents out of their homes while pushing factories to resume operations - even as workers are required to sleep onsite.

Twelve million people were told over the past two weeks that they were no longer confined to their apartments and could now walk downstairs or even out of their residential compounds, depending on the risk level in their area.

But any excitement at this newfound freedom was tempered by labyrinthine restrictions that continue to limit movement, while large swathes of the city remain dormant or at risk of returning to strict lockdown.