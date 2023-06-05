‘Would you two please talk?’: Observers lament underwhelming US, China handshake at Shangri-La Dialogue

SINGAPORE: A lack of dialogue between US and Chinese defence chiefs at Asia’s top defence summit has disappointed observers hoping the two sides would take steps to thaw tensions.

At the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore over the weekend, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu spoke briefly and shared a handshake, but stopped short of formal talks.

“It's quite strange that both countries are saying they want to avoid conflict, yet they are not sitting down to have a chat,” said University of New South Wales Canberra’s Emeritus Professor Carlyle Thayer.

Dr Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at think-tank Singapore Institute of International Affairs, said he had expected more significant discourse between the two defence heads, but speeches at the summit turned out to be underwhelming.

“We were looking forward to various sharp exchanges of words,” Dr Oh told CNA’s Asia First on Monday (Jun 5).

“But the speeches by these two were underwhelming. We didn’t see that trading of words that we saw in the previous Shangri-La Dialogues.”