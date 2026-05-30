Watch: US defence chief Pete Hegseth speaks at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore

SINGAPORE: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth took the stage on Saturday morning (May 30) at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, where he delivered one of the most closely watched speeches at Asia’s premier security summit.

Mr Hegseth touched on several points on the US' defence strategy in the region, noting that Asia Pacific was the most consequential region in the world, that the security of the region rested “disproportionately” on US military power and called on nations to invest seriously in their own defence.

“Allies who refuse to step up and carry their own weight will face a clear shift in how we do business,” he added.

On ties between the US and China, Mr Hegseth said relations are better than they have been in many years under President Donald Trump, but also that “no state, including China, can impose hegemony and hold the security of our nation and allies in question”.

Mr Hegseth’s address came as global tensions remain elevated, with ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Europe, as well as growing uncertainty over the United States’ long-term strategic priorities in the Indo-Pacific.

The Shangri-La Dialogue, which continues on Sunday, brings together top officials from 44 nations this year. The event has historically provided a setting for debate as well as quiet and high-profile diplomacy.

Catch up on Mr Hegseth’s speech here.