Who is Sharif Osman Hadi, the youth leader whose assassination sparked protests in Bangladesh?
The Bangladeshi activist was shot on the streets of Dhaka on Dec 12 and died six days later in a Singapore hospital.
The assassination of Bangladeshi youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi on Thursday (Dec 18) has triggered violent protests in the country.
Hadi, 32, was shot on the streets of the capital Dhaka last Friday.
He died six days later in a Singapore hospital.
KEY FIGURE IN 2024 UPRISING
Hadi was a prominent figure in the July 2024 uprising, which resulted in the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
He was an outspoken critic of Hasina, as well as India, where she fled.
Hadi was seen as a bridge between student groups and wider political mobilisation. He helped organise protests and communicate the demands of student groups calling for political reform during the July uprising.
After Hasina's 15-year rule ended, Hadi founded the Inqilab Moncho group, or Platform for Revolution, which has been organising street protests and campaigns denouncing Hasina and India.
Hasina's opponents blame her government for being subservient to India during her rule.
They also seek her return to Bangladesh to face punishment. A court sentenced her to death in November for crimes against humanity.
Hadi had planned to run as an independent candidate in a major constituency in Dhaka in the next national elections, which the country's interim government has set for February 2026.
He was shot in the head by masked assailants in Dhaka last Friday while launching his campaign for the elections.
Hadi was treated at a local hospital before being flown to Singapore for advanced medical care, where he died after spending six days on life support.
Hadi is survived by his wife and only child, according to Bangladesh media reports. Bangladesh Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus has declared that the government would take responsibility for them.
Dr Yunus also pledged that those involved in the youth leader's murder would be brought to justice.
MOURNING AND TRIBUTES
A one-day state mourning on Saturday was declared, with Dr Yunus describing Hadi as a “fearless fighter” and an “immortal soldier in the struggle against fascism and hegemony”, local media reported.
As part of the state mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government and autonomous institutions, educational establishments, private buildings, as well as Bangladesh missions abroad.
Dr Yunus said that the country must carry forward Hadi’s vision of building a new Bangladesh, adding: “This will be our true tribute to Shaheed Hadi.”
"His demise is an irreparable loss for the nation," Dr Yunus said in a televised speech.
Following Hadi’s death, there has been an outpouring of grief and tributes from figures like President Mohammed Shahabuddin, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, the National Citizen Party and Bangladesh government officials.
ANTI-INDIA SENTIMENT
Hadi’s death has deepened political tensions and heightened tensions with neighbouring India
After news of Hadi’s death, hundreds of people took to the streets of Dhaka and other parts of the country to demand that his killers be brought to justice.
Angry protesters also stormed the offices of Bangladesh’s two leading newspapers, Prothom Alo and the Daily Star, accusing them of being aligned with neighbouring India.
They set fire to the buildings, trapping journalists and other staff members inside.
The demonstrations were marked by emotionally charged slogans invoking Hadi’s name, with protesters vowing to continue their movement and demanding swift justice. Several areas remained tense, with additional police and paramilitary forces deployed to prevent further violence.
Clashes between protesters and police outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chittagong also occurred on Friday.
The house of India's deputy ambassador to Bangladesh was also surrounded by hundreds of people, according to local news reports, but police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.
A day earlier, India’s foreign ministry expressed its concerns over the "deteriorating" security environment in Bangladesh.
During Hasina’s tenure, Bangladesh became New Delhi’s strongest ally and remained a steady partner for more than 10 years.
But the former prime minister’s critics have long accused New Delhi of propping up a corrupt and undemocratic regime.
India has denied the charge, but the claim gained significance when New Delhi gave Hasina refuge after her ousting in July last year. Ties between the neighbouring countries were also strained as Bangladesh called for her extradition.
Following Hadi’s murder, local authorities said they have identified his murder suspects and that the shooter had most probably fled to India - remarks that sparked a new diplomatic squabble with India and prompted New Delhi this week to summon Bangladesh's envoy to express its condemnation.
Bangladesh also summoned the Indian envoy to Dhaka to seek clarification.